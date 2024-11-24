6-Year NBA Player Reportedly Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season
On Saturday evening, the Charlotte Hornets faced off against the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Grant Williams had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/6 from the field before exiting with an injury.
The Hornets lost by a score of 125-119.
The Hornets have now announced an update on Williams.
Via The Charlotte Hornets: "OFFICIAL: MRI results on forward Grant Williams revealed a preliminary diagnosis of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee."
Williams had been averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 16 games.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the former Tennessee star will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
Via Charania: "Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee, sources told ESPN. Williams averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season."
The Hornets are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-10 record in 16 games.
They have been good at home (5-3) but are just 1-7 in the eight games they have played on the road.
Following the Bucks, the Hornets will resume action on Monday evening when they host the Orlando Magic in North Carolina.
Williams is in his sixth season in the NBA.
He has also spent time with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.
During the 2022 season, Williams reached the NBA Finals with Boston.