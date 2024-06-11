6-Year NBA Veteran Could Reportedly Land With Oklahoma City Thunder
Isaiah Hartenstein is coming off a productive season for the New York Knicks.
The six-year veteran averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games (49 starts).
This summer, Hartenstein will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Recently, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported that the Oklahoma City Thunder could be a landing spot for the 26-year-old.
Via Bondy's article in The New York Post: "The Thunder is viewed by NBA sources as the top threat to pry Hartenstein away from the Knicks in free agency."
The Thunder are coming off an incredible regular season where they were the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season and swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round.
Ultimately, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round (in six games).
One of the biggest struggles for Oklahoma City was their rebounding.
For reference, they were outrebounded 47-31 in Game 6 against the Mavs.
Hartenstein would be able to solve a lot of their problems.
As for the Knicks, they had a fantastic regular season where they finished as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, but lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second (in seven games).