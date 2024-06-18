6x NBA All-Star Will Be A Free Agent
DeMar DeRozan is coming off another productive year for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the regular season with averages of 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
DeRozan is about to enter free agency where he can sign with any team in the league.
Despite the fact that he will turn 35 before next season, DeRozan still remains among the best shooting guards in the NBA.
When the Bulls had their season come to an end, he spoke about his future when he met with the media (h/t NBA TV).
Via DeRozan on April 19: "The next time I play a game will be my 16th season. You realize the window closes for you personally. I ain’t trying to play 25 years or nothing like that. You want to have the opportunity to give everything great in you an opportunity. My stance on wanting to be here is still the same but I just want to win."
DeRozan was the ninth pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC.
In addition to the Bulls, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors over 15 seasons.
The best tenure of his career came with Toronto.
As for the Bulls, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-43 record.
They lost to the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament.