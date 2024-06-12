6x NBA All-Star Will Be A Free Agent
Kyle Lowry is coming off a year where he played for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.
The six-time NBA All-Star averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, Lowry will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Lowry is no longer in his prime, but he still a very productive point guard that has a lot of experience.
In addition to the 76ers and Heat, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors over 18 seasons.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,138 regular season games.
Lowry has appeared in 136 NBA playoff games and helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
He also played a significant role in the Heat reaching the NBA Finals in 2023.
At this stage of Lowry's career, he will be able to signed at a very low number.
Therefore, there will likely be many teams interested in adding him to their roster for the 2024-25 season.
As for the 76ers, they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.