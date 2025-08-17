Fastbreak

6x NBA Champion Scottie Pippen Makes 2-Word Emotional Post

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen made a post to social media.

Ben Stinar

Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA former player Scottie Pippen before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors in game three of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Scottie Pippen is among the most famous players in NBA history.

He is most known for his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls over the first 11 years of his career.

Chicago Bulls
Mar 30, 1995; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (45) talks with forward Scottie Pippen (33) after a timeout from the game against the Boston Celtics at Chicago Stadium. The Bulls beat the Celtics 100-82. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Pippen has over 730,000 followers on X.

This week, the Hall of Fame forward made a post with his daughter that had over 880 likes and 24,000 impressions.

Pippen wrote: "Dad life ❤️"

Many people commented on Pippen's post.

@SolworksEnergy: "The Greatest Gift of them all."

@JJCrome777: "The only thing that truly matters in this world"

@BelizeanPrince0: "Yes sir 🩵"

Scottie Pippen NBA
May 1989; Chicago,IL, USA: FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen (33) is defended Detroit Pistons guard Mark Agguire (23) during the 1988-89 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Chicago Stadium. The Pistons defeated the Bulls 4 games to 2. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images / MPS-Imagn Images

@JayTheGreat305: "The biggest W"

@geetabgee: "So beautiful fellas! Cheers 2 great Dad's & real men in our Community. Ur Empress salutes & honors real men working 4 the Common Good! 🇺🇸 🌎 🇬🇧 Your daughter is beautiful @ScottiePippen!"

Pippen helped lead the Bulls to six NBA Championships.

In addition to the Bulls, he also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers over 17 total seasons.

His career averages were 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.

