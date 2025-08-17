6x NBA Champion Scottie Pippen Makes 2-Word Emotional Post
Scottie Pippen is among the most famous players in NBA history.
He is most known for his legendary run with the Chicago Bulls over the first 11 years of his career.
Pippen has over 730,000 followers on X.
This week, the Hall of Fame forward made a post with his daughter that had over 880 likes and 24,000 impressions.
Pippen wrote: "Dad life ❤️"
Many people commented on Pippen's post.
@SolworksEnergy: "The Greatest Gift of them all."
@JJCrome777: "The only thing that truly matters in this world"
@BelizeanPrince0: "Yes sir "
@JayTheGreat305: "The biggest W"
@geetabgee: "So beautiful fellas! Cheers 2 great Dad's & real men in our Community. Ur Empress salutes & honors real men working 4 the Common Good! 🇺🇸 🌎 🇬🇧 Your daughter is beautiful @ScottiePippen!"
Pippen helped lead the Bulls to six NBA Championships.
In addition to the Bulls, he also spent time with the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers over 17 total seasons.
His career averages were 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 1,178 games.