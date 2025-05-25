Fastbreak

7-Year NBA Player Named As Potential Los Angeles Lakers Target

Jovan Buha of The Athletic mentioned De'Anthony Melton as a possible target for the Lakers.

Ben Stinar

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors shooting guard De'Anthony Melton (8) dunks the ball during the second half against the Portland Trailblazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
De'Anthony Melton is coming off a year where he appeared in just six games for the Golden State Warriors.

Before a season-ending injury, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range.

The Warriors traded him to the Brooklyn Nets during the middle of the season.

He will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (on November 20): "Melton is on a one-year, $12.8 million contract. Warriors used the full mid-level on him. He looked sharp in six games and Kerr had named him starting shooting guard. Now he’s done for season and enters free agency again with health question mark."

Recently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic mentioned Melton as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Buha (via Buha's Block): "I really like Melton as a flyer. I think, at this point, he's gonna be a vet-minimum guy... I think he's a guy who, for a vet minimum contract, you could do a lot worse."

Melton was the 46th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of USC.

He has spent seven seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to Golden State).

His career averages are 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 356 games.

