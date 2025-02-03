7-Year NBA Player Released After Jazz-Clippers Trade
Mo Bamba is in the middle of his seventh season in the NBA.
The former Texas star is averaging 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range in 28 games.
On Saturday, Bamba was traded (via the LA Clippers) to the Utah Jazz.
Via Clippers.com: "The LA Clippers have acquired Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Mo Bamba, P.J. Tucker, a 2030 second-round pick and cash considerations, it was announced by Lawrence Frank, President of Basketball Operations."
It's now been announced that the Jazz will waive Bamba.
Via The Utah Jazz: "We have waived center Mo Bamba."
Bamba was the sixth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
He has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 360 games.
Via Ben Anderson KSL Sports: "Some people might be surprised that the @utahjazz waived Mo Bamba instead of PJ Tucker to complete the Jalen Hood-Schifino trade.
The value in holding onto Tucker this week is that the Jazz can take back as much as $19 million in a trade for Tucker's $11.5 salary."
Bamba is only 26, so he will be a name to watch over the next week, as many teams will likely be interested in signing him.