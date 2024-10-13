76ers Coach Gives Vague Joel Embiid Update After Celtics Game
On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers played their second preseason game when they visited the Boston Celtics.
The team played without their three best players, as Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George sat.
Embiid has yet to play in either of the team's first two games.
Head coach Nick Nurse gave a vague answer when Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer asked if Embiid would play against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
Via Mizell: "Asked Nick Nurse if there’s any chance Joel Embiid joins the Sixers in Atlanta: “I don’t know yet. I’ll let you know.”"
Since it's just the preseason, it makes sense why the 76ers continue to rest Embiid.
The 2023 MVP only appeared in 39 of the team's 82 regular season games last season, so his health heading into the new year has to be their top priority.
Despite his limited time on the floor, Embiid averaged an outstanding 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
Via Jacob Moreno of The Liberty Line: "I'm speculating here, but I'd imagine Joel Embiid plays his first and only preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets.
It'll be the #Sixers first home game following this three-game road trip, so it makes the most sense."
The 76ers will play their first game of the regular season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on October 23 in Philadelphia.
Last season, they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.