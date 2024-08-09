Joel Embiid's Dunk Went Viral In USA-Serbia Game
On Thursday afternoon, Team USA faced off against Serbia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
During the first half, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via NBC Olympics & Paralympics: "JOEL EMBIID THROWS IT DOWN WITH AUTHORITY. 🇺🇸😤
📺 USA Network and Peacock | #ParisOlympics"
Team USA pulled off a massive comeback and won by a score of 95-91 to advance to the gold medal round.
They are a perfect 5-0 in the tournament.
Embiid finished the victory with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
He came up huge for Team USA in the fourth quarter.
In addition to Embiid, they were also led by two-time MVP Steph Curry.
The Golden State Warriors superstar finished with 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Team USA will now face off against France for a chance to win their fifth straight Gold medal.
Via ESPN: "STEPH CURRY LEADS TEAM USA TO A HUGE COMEBACK WIN OVER SERBIA 🪣
USA advances to the gold medal game against France 🥇"
Embiid is coming off another fantastic season for the 76ers where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the filed and 38.8% from the three-point range.