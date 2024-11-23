76ers Joel Embiid Injury Update Leaves NBA Fans Concerned
On Friday evening, the 76ers are playing the Brooklyn Nets at home in Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid was ruled out for the game, and the team has now announced that he will also miss Sunday's matchup with the LA Clippers.
Via Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports: "Joel Embiid Update
Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee. In consultation with the team’s medical staff, Embiid missed tonight’s game and will also miss Sunday’s game. He is receiving treatment and further updates on his status will be provided early next week."
Embiid's struggles to stay healthy have been the team's biggest storyline this season.
The 2023 MVP has appeared in just four games.
Many fans reacted to the latest update.
@CauPere08742859: "He will be shutdown soon. Something is really wrong"
@CsIn6ix: "Just retire"
@RussFcb: "They're so dumb they folded to media and fan pressure and let him play this season when Embiid is clearly still injured"
@jbilyeudesign: "Does he even still play?
Even on the floor he doesn’t seem to be treating the game seriously."
@GameInjuryDoc: "Definitely not a great sign. Coming off for the knee injury end of last season then played the Olympics and knee did not respond well.
Unfortunately with their record this might be a time they consider another surgery if they can’t control the swelling"
The 76ers came into the evening as the worst team in the NBA with a 2-12 record in their first 14 games.
Embiid is averaging 19.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range.