Joel Embiid's Viral Post On X During Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Sunday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets faced off in Colorado for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves won by a score of 98-90 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.
They had trailed by as many as 20 points in the second half, but made the game close in the third quarter.
With less than five minutes left, the Timberwolves broke the game open, which ended up solidifying their victory.
Many people reacted to the craziness of the end of the game, and one person who sent out a post was 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.
His post had over 13,000 likes and 650,000 impressions in less than one hour.
Embiid wrote: "WOW"
The Timberwolves will now face off against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
Game 1 of the series will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
As for Embiid, he finished the regular season with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
The 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).