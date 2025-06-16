Fastbreak

76ers Legend Julius Erving Makes Shocking Joel Embiid Statement

Julius Erving spoke about Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Julius Erving during the 3-Point Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most iconic teams in NBA history.

That said, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1983 season (when Julius Erving was still on the roster).

May 1983; Milwaukee, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) against the Milwaukee Bucks at Mecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network. / Malcolm Emmons - Imagn Images

Joel Embiid has been the best player on the 76ers for each of the last nine seasons.

However, Erving recently revealed that he has never had a formal conversation with the 2023 MVP.

Erving (via 97.5 The Fanatic): "I've only spoken to Joel in passing and have not really been invited to have a sit-down conversation with him about his health, his wellness, his career and all that... I haven't been in that position... I wouldn't mind doing it if I was asked to do that or even asked by him, but that hasn't happened."

Since winning the MVP, Embiid has missed a lot of time due to injuries.

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.

Via Sean Barnard of Fox Sports PHL Gambler: "18 months ago Joel Embiid was a clear Top 3 player in the NBA averaging

34.7 pts
11.0 Rebs
5.6 asts
1.7 blks
1.2 stls
52.9% FG%
38.8% 3P%

The health concerns are legitimate but a lot of people have written this guy off way too soon. Embiid isn’t done yet"

Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A smart move for Embiid (and the 76ers) would be to talk to Erving.

He is seen by many as one of the best 15 players of all time.

