76ers Legend Julius Erving Makes Shocking Joel Embiid Statement
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most iconic teams in NBA history.
That said, the franchise has been unable to win a title since the 1983 season (when Julius Erving was still on the roster).
Joel Embiid has been the best player on the 76ers for each of the last nine seasons.
However, Erving recently revealed that he has never had a formal conversation with the 2023 MVP.
Erving (via 97.5 The Fanatic): "I've only spoken to Joel in passing and have not really been invited to have a sit-down conversation with him about his health, his wellness, his career and all that... I haven't been in that position... I wouldn't mind doing it if I was asked to do that or even asked by him, but that hasn't happened."
Since winning the MVP, Embiid has missed a lot of time due to injuries.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via Sean Barnard of Fox Sports PHL Gambler: "18 months ago Joel Embiid was a clear Top 3 player in the NBA averaging
34.7 pts
11.0 Rebs
5.6 asts
1.7 blks
1.2 stls
52.9% FG%
38.8% 3P%
The health concerns are legitimate but a lot of people have written this guy off way too soon. Embiid isn’t done yet"
A smart move for Embiid (and the 76ers) would be to talk to Erving.
He is seen by many as one of the best 15 players of all time.