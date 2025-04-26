76ers Legend Julius Erving Makes Touching Instagram Post
Despite retiring in 1987, NBA legend Julius Erving still remains one of the most popular players of all time.
He has over 395,000 followers on Instagram.
On Friday, the former Philadelphia 76ers superstar made a touching post that had over 900 likes in less than 24 hours.
Erving captioned his post: "Today we commemorate 75 years since African American players were drafted into the NBA. Proud to have been part of a league that has broken barriers, pushed boundaries, and inspired greatness. Salute to these three trailblazers who paved the way for myself and many others #NBAPioneers75"
Many fans commented on Erving's post.
@rods_ig: "Yes they are definitely pioneers. I can not begin to imagine the racism they endured while being on that court just wanting to play a game they love."
@boneswheaton: "💯👌🏾💪🏾👊🏾🔥"
@zomaximus: "BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!! 🙌🏿🙌🏿"
@KCapo45: "Important milestone that helped shape our culture. Thanks for the reminder, Doc."
@pwME_Sully: "Dr. J, you’re one of the 15 greatest to ever play in the @NBA. Thanks for providing high quality, professional entertainment for so many years in both the #ABA and #NBA. You’re one of the classiest players to ever play in the those leagues."
@dodgerboy1953: "The Doctor has spoken…"
Erving played 11 years in the NBA for the 76ers.
He also spent five seasons in the ABA playing for the New York Nets and Virginia Squires.
Via NBA History: "Julius Erving knocked down this game-winning shot from beyond halfcourt to lift Philly over Dallas in 1986! #NBAVault"