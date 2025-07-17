76ers Legend Julius Erving Receives Love From NBA Fans On Instagram Post
Julius Erving is one of the true legends of NBA (and ABA) history.
The 75-year-old helped the league gain immense popularity around the country.
He is still active on social media, and recently made a post to Instagram from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Erving captioned his post: "Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./ Sports Illustrated"
Many people sent love to the 1983 NBA Champion in the comments.
@judie.edwards: "Always iconic Dr. J 👏🔥"
@e_rod_chase: "Man, I remember all this. Growing up. You truly inspired me.❤️💯"
@dbeck65: "The Doctor was always operating!"
@positiffanyphotography: "Dr Jay and Walter Iooss Jr. 2 of my favorites❤️❤️"
@Blademan44: "Nobody did it better, Doc!"
@sbutler624: "Thank you, Mr. Erving, for all the thrills, the elegance, the grace -- and for being the solitary reason I fell in love with basketball. You made the game art. Forever grateful."
@cornlika: "Thanks 🙏 for the great memories And NBA championship you help bring to the city doc (215❤️ 🏆 🫡 👏"
@perrault_randy: "Had that picture hanging on my bedroom wall all my growing up years."
@malik_545: "I wish the man watching you dunk could've stayed healthy because your team should've won multiple championships if he had"
Erving was the 12th pick in the 1972 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
However, he spent his first five years as a pro with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets in the ABA (where he won two titles).
The Hall of Fame forward then played all 11 of his NBA seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers (and won one title).
Erving retired after the 1986-87 NBA season.