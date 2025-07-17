Fastbreak

76ers Legend Julius Erving Receives Love From NBA Fans On Instagram Post

Julius Erving made a post to Instagram that NBA fans loved.

Apr 14, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers former player Julius Erving speaks with the media before game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 1982-83 championship team. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Julius Erving is one of the true legends of NBA (and ABA) history.

The 75-year-old helped the league gain immense popularity around the country.

He is still active on social media, and recently made a post to Instagram from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Erving captioned his post: "Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./ Sports Illustrated"

Many people sent love to the 1983 NBA Champion in the comments.

@judie.edwards: "Always iconic Dr. J 👏🔥"

@e_rod_chase: "Man, I remember all this. Growing up. You truly inspired me.❤️💯"

@dbeck65: "The Doctor was always operating!"

@positiffanyphotography: "Dr Jay and Walter Iooss Jr. 2 of my favorites❤️❤️"

@Blademan44: "Nobody did it better, Doc!"

@sbutler624: "Thank you, Mr. Erving, for all the thrills, the elegance, the grace -- and for being the solitary reason I fell in love with basketball. You made the game art. Forever grateful."

@cornlika: "Thanks 🙏 for the great memories And NBA championship you help bring to the city doc (215❤️ 🏆 🫡 👏"

@perrault_randy: "Had that picture hanging on my bedroom wall all my growing up years."

@malik_545: "I wish the man watching you dunk could've stayed healthy because your team should've won multiple championships if he had"

Unknown date; Boston, MA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Philadelphia 76ers forward Julius Erving (6) drives to the basket to dunk the ball in front of Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird (33) at the Boston Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Images / Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Erving was the 12th pick in the 1972 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, he spent his first five years as a pro with the Virginia Squires and New York Nets in the ABA (where he won two titles).

Apr 14, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Julius Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers 1982-83 NBA Championship team waves to the crowd during their 30th anniversary celebration during halftime of the game between Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Hall of Fame forward then played all 11 of his NBA seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers (and won one title).

Erving retired after the 1986-87 NBA season.

