76ers Legend Julius Erving Reveals His 10 Greatest NBA Players Of All Time

Julius Erving spoke about his ten greatest players ever.

Julius Erving is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

Despite keeping a relatively low profile, he still posts regularly on social media (and is a coach in The BIG3).

Several years ago, Erving did an interview with Joy De’Angela.

In the interview, Erving revealed his ten greatest players of all time.

Via @Fullcourtpass: "Julius Erving 10 greatest NBA players of all time

— Bill Russell
— Michael Jordan
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Wilt Chamberlain
— Oscar Robertson
— Jerry West
— Elgin Baylor
— Tiny Archibald
— Magic Johnson
— Karl Malone"

Many people reacted to his list (in no order).

@bron23xgoat: "NBA is the only league in history where old heads hate everything about new generation"

@JustotheHooper: "Considering he’s one of the greatest players of all time and played in the 70s and 80s nothing about this list surprises me"

@HanaHoops: "All old heads 😭😭"

@PopovicBrandon: "Ah yes bc the game hasn’t evolved since he played😭 bro who takes this dudes opinions seriously"

@neekojenkins: "Great list"

@vSwungo: "Tiny archibald😭😭😭"

Erving played five ABA seasons (and won two titles) before joining the NBA.

He spent all 11 years of his (NBA) career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

They won the 1983 NBA Championship over Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

