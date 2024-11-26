Fastbreak

Paul George Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement

Paul George (Philadelphia 76ers) spoke about Denver Nuggets star Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Feb 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) react against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) and guard Russell Westbrook (0) react against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul George and Russell Westbrook have been teammates two different times during their careers.

Most recently, they spent last year on the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, they are most known for their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder when George had one of the best years of his career (2019).

Jan 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0)t runs during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Recently, George (and Reggie Jackson) were speaking about the difference between Westbrook on and off the court.

George (via Podcast P with Paul George): "Russ has perfected separating who he on the court and who he is off the court. He has perfected being all invested on the person on the court wants to win at all costs. I don't care who is out there with me, only people that are on my team is my teammates. Once he get off that court, that's your guy. That is the person that you want to hang with. Full of energy, love life, one of the best human beings ever."

Westbrook is currently in his first season with the Nuggets.

The 2017 MVP is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 37.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 15 games.

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) is greet by guard Russell Westbrook (0) after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, George is in his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebound's, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in eight games.

Nov 20, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will host the 76ers on January 21.

