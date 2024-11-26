Paul George Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
Paul George and Russell Westbrook have been teammates two different times during their careers.
Most recently, they spent last year on the Los Angeles Clippers.
However, they are most known for their time with the Oklahoma City Thunder when George had one of the best years of his career (2019).
Recently, George (and Reggie Jackson) were speaking about the difference between Westbrook on and off the court.
George (via Podcast P with Paul George): "Russ has perfected separating who he on the court and who he is off the court. He has perfected being all invested on the person on the court wants to win at all costs. I don't care who is out there with me, only people that are on my team is my teammates. Once he get off that court, that's your guy. That is the person that you want to hang with. Full of energy, love life, one of the best human beings ever."
Westbrook is currently in his first season with the Nuggets.
The 2017 MVP is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 37.6% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Meanwhile, George is in his first year with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebound's, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in eight games.
The Nuggets will host the 76ers on January 21.