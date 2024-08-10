Paul George Shares Incredible Reaction To Team USA Beating Serbia
Team USA is coming off an emotional game against Serbia.
After trailing by double digits in the second half, they pulled off an incredible comeback to win by a score of 95-91 and advance to the Gold medal game.
On Friday, Podcast P with Paul George released a trailer for their upcoming episode with Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.
In the clip, George shared his reaction to Team USA's victory.
George: "Watching the game, I don't know. I felt cheesy. I was getting chills and s**t. It was that moment of, like, damn, I'm proud to be an American. I felt cheesy, like U.S.A.! My wife is Serbian, and we're watching the game, and she's trash-talking me. At this point; I'm trash-talking her. It was a fun moment in the house. I was watching that s**t like as a proud American."
George competed in the 2016 Olympics and helped lead the team to a Gold medal over Serbia.
He is coming off another fantastic season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Over the offseason, George left the Clippers to sign a contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former Fresno State star has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over his 14 seasons in the NBA.
He has made nine All-Star Games and is a future Hall of Famer.