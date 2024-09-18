76ers Star Joel Embiid Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Joel Embiid is one of the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.
The Philadelphia 76ers superstar is coming off a season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
On Tuesday, Embiid made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 71,000 likes in six hours.
Embiid captioned his post: "Happy 4th birthday Arthurzinho, we love you son! Keep smiling"
Many people reacted to the post (there were over 400 comments).
76ers: "happy birthday! 🥳"
Kristen Ledlow: "and CHASE WAS THERE?! 🐾"
Michael Rubin: "❤️❤️"
Nicole Michalik: "How is he 4 already?! 🥹🎈"
Franklin the Dog: "Happy Birthday BFF!!"
Justin Anderson: "❤️"
Lloyd Pierce: "Happy Birthday Arthur!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"
@a_fallon04: "This is who the world hates on by the way. Just a loving great father, husband, and an incredible hooper. Crazy"
Jahlil Okafor, Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Haliburton, Nicolas Batum, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum, Harrison Barnes and Dennis Schroder were among the NBA players to like the post.
The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He missed his first two seasons and has spent his entire eight-year career with the 76ers.