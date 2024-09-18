Fastbreak

76ers Star Joel Embiid Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid sent out a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Dec 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates after scoring his 50th point of the game against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates after scoring his 50th point of the game against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid is one of the best (and most popular) players in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar is coming off a season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.

On Tuesday, Embiid made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 71,000 likes in six hours.

Embiid captioned his post: "Happy 4th birthday Arthurzinho, we love you son! Keep smiling"

Many people reacted to the post (there were over 400 comments).

76ers: "happy birthday! 🥳"

Kristen Ledlow: "and CHASE WAS THERE?! 🐾"

Michael Rubin: "❤️❤️"

Nicole Michalik: "How is he 4 already?! 🥹🎈"

Franklin the Dog: "Happy Birthday BFF!!"

Justin Anderson: "❤️"

Lloyd Pierce: "Happy Birthday Arthur!!!! 🔥🔥🔥"

@a_fallon04: "This is who the world hates on by the way. Just a loving great father, husband, and an incredible hooper. Crazy"

Jahlil Okafor, Jimmy Butler, Tyrese Haliburton, Nicolas Batum, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum, Harrison Barnes and Dennis Schroder were among the NBA players to like the post.

Joel Embiid
Oct 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) kisses his wife Anne De Paula (L) after a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Joel Embiid
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.

He missed his first two seasons and has spent his entire eight-year career with the 76ers.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.