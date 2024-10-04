76ers Star Paul George Reacts To Knicks Trade
Paul George is still one of the best players in the NBA at 34.
Over the offseason, he made the big move to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers after five seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Their Eastern Conference rival (the New York Knicks) made a big addition by landing four-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns earlier this week.
On Friday, George was asked about the trade (h/t Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints).
George: "KAT is one of my closest friends. KAT, he's a good touch. It's a win for a win. You give up Julius for KAT. Both those guys are very, very skilled and very good. I think for that group and what they envision is kind of giving more space for Jalen and that offense to thrive. Obviously, KAT is one of the best three-point shooting bigs in the league, probably history of the league. I get the dynamic that they wanted there... Knicks is on the rise as well as ourselves and a couple other teams out east. They definitely made a splash with that pickup."
George is coming off a season where he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The 76ers also have All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, so they are expected to be among the best trios in the NBA this season.
On October 23, they will begin the season when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.