76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts To Joel Embiid News

Tyrese Maxey reacted to Joel Embiid signing a contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben Stinar

May 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) and center Joel Embiid (21) shake hands after defeating the Boston Celtics in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have become one of the best duos in the NBA.

They both made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and have helped lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the playoffs in each of Maxey's first four seasons.

On Friday, the 76ers announced that Embiid has signed a contract extension with the team.

Via ESPN: "Breaking: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension, sources told @ramonashelburne."

Many people reacted to the news on social media.

One person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Maxey.

Maxey wrote: "PROCESS @joelembiid"

Tyrese Maxey's IG Story / September 20

Maxey had been specifically responding to Embiid's Instagram post.

Embiid captioned his post: "Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process"

Last season, Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.

Meanwhile, Maxey had averages of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Nov 12, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is embraced by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) after a 50 point scoring night against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.