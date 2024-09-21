76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts To Joel Embiid News
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have become one of the best duos in the NBA.
They both made the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and have helped lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the playoffs in each of Maxey's first four seasons.
On Friday, the 76ers announced that Embiid has signed a contract extension with the team.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a three-year, $192.9 million maximum contract extension, sources told @ramonashelburne."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
One person who sent out a post (via his Instagram story) was Maxey.
Maxey wrote: "PROCESS @joelembiid"
Maxey had been specifically responding to Embiid's Instagram post.
Embiid captioned his post: "Philadelphia is home. I want to be here for the rest of my career. I love this community and everything you’ve given me and my family. There is a lot more work to do. You guys deserve a championship and I think we’re just getting started! #Trust the process"
Last season, Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Meanwhile, Maxey had averages of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The 76ers were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.