76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Instagram Post
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Washington Wizards (at home) by a score of 111-88.
LeBron James had an excellent game, finishing with 21 points, ten rebounds 13 assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/18 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 36 minutes.
Via Bleacher Report: "LeBron with the 2nd ever triple-double by a 40-year-old
21 PTS
10 REB
13 AST
LIKE FINE WINE"
After the game, James made a post to Instagram that had over 680,000 likes.
James wrote: "Hangover game! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😱. This Is 40👑"
One person who left a comment was Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.
His comment had over 1,000 likes.
He wrote: "Smh 🤦🏾♂️"
Maxey is one of the best young stars in the NBA, so fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction.
The former Kentucky star is in his fifth season (all with the 76ers).
He is averaging 26.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
The 76ers lost to the Lakers by a score of 116-106 (on November 8).
LeBron James led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists in 34 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA on November 8: "A FRIDAY NIGHT SHOW IN LA
AD: 31 PTS, 9 REB, 4 BLK
LeBron: 21 PTS, 12 REB, 13 AST, 3 BLK (114th-career triple-double)
W"
On January 28, the 76ers will host the Lakers.