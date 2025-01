76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Reacts To LeBron James' Viral Instagram Post

A career year for @TyreseMaxey across the boardΒ πŸ“ˆ



πŸ”” 26.4 PTS* | 5.8 AST | 2.0 STL* | 3.2 3PT*

(*Career High)



Will he earn his second straight #NBAAllStar nod? pic.twitter.com/z17WmvYikW