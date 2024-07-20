76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Responds To Buddy Hield's Comment
Buddy Hield is coming off a season where he played for the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 84 games.
This summer, Hield left 76ers (via free agency) to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Recently, Hield met with the media and revealed that this is the first team he thinks he will not be the best shooter on (since the Warriors have Steph Curry).
Reporter: "You're one of the top shooters in the league and now you're on the same team with Steph. Do you remember a time where you had someone else on the roster where you were like, 'Maybe I'm not the best shooter on this team?'"
Hield: "No."
Hield's recent 76ers teammate Tyrese Maxey responded to the video.
His post had over 23,000 likes and 1.3 million impressions.
Maxey wrote: "EHHHHHHHHHH🫣🫣🤣🤣 @buddyhield"
Hield has been seen as one of the elite three-point shooters in the NBA since he was drafted out of Oklahoma in 2016.
His career averages are 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 632 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Maxey is also an excellent shooter who has career averages of 18.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 266 regular season games.