Tyrese Maxey Reacts To Joel Embiid's Instagram Post
On Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid won his first Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87 at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Embiid finished the game with four points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 11 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, the 2023 MVP made a post to Instagram that had over 250,000 likes and 3,000 comments in five hours.
Embiid captioned his post: "Everything is golden! Mission accomplished 🥇"
One person who left a comment was his All-Star teammate Tyrese Maxey.
Maxey's comment had over 400 likes in two hours.
Maxey wrote: "BIG FELLLA"
While Embiid had a quiet game, he played a significant role in the team reaching the Gold medal round.
In Thursday's victory over Serbia, the All-Star center had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 8/11 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.
Via NBC Sports Philadelphia: "Joel Embiid receives his first-ever Olympic gold medal for Team USA 🇺🇸 🥇"
As for the 76ers, they have a lot to be excited about heading into the 2024-25 season.
Maxey and Embiid are one of the best duos in the league, and over the offseason, the team signed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.
Embiid finished last year with averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.