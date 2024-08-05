7x NBA All-Star Says He Would Play For Team USA In 3x3 Tournament
On Sunday, Team USA lost to the Netherlands by a score of 21-6 in the 3x3 tournament.
They have now been eliminated from the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Via Yahoo Sports: "Team USA is eliminated in 3x3 basketball after losing 21-6 to the Netherlands 😮"
Following the elimination, Joe Johnson, Carmelo Anthony and Jamal Crawford were tagged in a post insinuating that they should play in the 3x3 tournament in the next Olympics.
Johnson responded to the post and wrote: "I'll 4sho! Play! ❤️ 🏀"
In addition to being one of the best NBA players of all time, Johnson has also spent a lot of time playing in the BIG3.
Therefore, he would be an ideal candidate to play in the 3x3 tournament.
Johnson was the 10th pick in the 2001 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
He played 18 seasons in the league for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
The seven-time NBA All-Star is most known for his time with the Hawks.
During his seven-year tenure, he averaged 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 508 games.
He is one of the most clutch players in NBA history.
Via Ballislife.com on June 29: "HBD 7 x All-Star Joe Johnson!
Michael Jordan is the only player in NBA history with more buzzer-beating game winners: MJ (9), Iso Joe & Kobe (8)."