8-Year NBA Player Announces Retirement From Basketball
John Henson most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished that year with averages of 5.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 40 games (eight starts).
Recently, Henson announced his retirement from basketball (via
Spencer Davies of RG.org).
Via Rg.org: "Former NBA center @Johnhenson31, exclusively for @RGSafePlay, confirms his retirement and looks forward to the next phase of his life in sports media."
Henson was the 14th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of UNC.
He won the ACC Defensive Player of The Year in two of his three seasons in college.
The 33-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.
His longest tenure came with the Bucks (seven seasons).
Henson had career averages of 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 445 regular season games
He also appeared in 14 NBA playoff games (two starts).
Davies also reported what Henson plans to do next.
Via Davies' article on Rg.org: "In January, during college basketball season, he’ll provide color commentary for ACC games under Raycom, appear on SiriusXM’s ACC Today program, and break down matchups for Field of 68: AFTER DARK on YouTube. On top of that, he just signed a deal with Odds Shark to contribute remotely to The Huddle, a weekly football podcast on Wednesdays."