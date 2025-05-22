8-Year NBA Player Retires From Pro Basketball
Tyler Johnson most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers.
The 33-year-old has also spent time playing overseas.
On Wednesday, Fresno State Men's Basketball announced that Johnson will join their coaching staff (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via gobulldogs.com: "FRESNO, Calif. – Fresno State men's basketball head coach Vance Walberg is proud to announce the addition of former Bulldog standout and NBA veteran Tyler Johnson to the Bulldogs' coaching staff as an assistant coach."
With the news, Johnson's playing career has likely come to an end.
Johnson has played eight NBA seasons.
He is most known for his time with the Miami Heat where he spent part of five years.
In 2016, Johnson landed a $50 million contract an undrafted player.
Via AP's Tim Reynolds (on July 10, 2016): "365 days ago, Tyler Johnson had a busted jaw, a partially guaranteed contract and a most uncertain future.
Tonight: $50 million from Miami."
During the 2017 season, Johnson averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns (in addition to the 76ers, Spurs and Heat).
Johnson finished his NBA career (eight seasons) with averages of 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 354 games.