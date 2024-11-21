Fastbreak

8-Year NBA Veteran Announces Retirement

Rodney Hood, who made the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers, told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that he has retired.

Ben Stinar

Jun 26, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rodney Hood (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-three overall pick to the Utah Jazz in the 2014 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodney Hood most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

That year, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 52 games.

Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Rodney Hood (5) talks to referee Tony Brothers (25) in the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

On Thursday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin revealed that Hood has announced his retirement from basketball.

Via McMenamin: "Rodney Hood told ESPN he is retiring after eight seasons in the NBA with Utah, Cleveland, Portland, Toronto, Milwaukee and the L.A. Clippers. The 6-8 guard/forward made a comeback attempt with the Memphis Hustle in the G League last season before another injury told him it was time. Hood, 32, is finishing his degree with Duke University and looks forward to pursuing a career in coaching."

Hood was the 23rd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after two seasons of college basketball at Mississippi State and Duke.

His longest tenure came with the Jazz.

Over part of four seasons with the franchise, Hood averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 227 games (167 starts).

Dec 26, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood (5) shoots the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Clippers won 109-104. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Following the Jazz, Hood was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He helped them reach the 2018 NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors).

June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood (1) shoots the basketball during the first quarter in game four of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a four-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 448 games.

