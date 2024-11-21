8-Year NBA Veteran Announces Retirement
Rodney Hood most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
That year, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 52 games.
On Thursday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin revealed that Hood has announced his retirement from basketball.
Via McMenamin: "Rodney Hood told ESPN he is retiring after eight seasons in the NBA with Utah, Cleveland, Portland, Toronto, Milwaukee and the L.A. Clippers. The 6-8 guard/forward made a comeback attempt with the Memphis Hustle in the G League last season before another injury told him it was time. Hood, 32, is finishing his degree with Duke University and looks forward to pursuing a career in coaching."
Hood was the 23rd pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after two seasons of college basketball at Mississippi State and Duke.
His longest tenure came with the Jazz.
Over part of four seasons with the franchise, Hood averaged 13.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 227 games (167 starts).
Following the Jazz, Hood was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He helped them reach the 2018 NBA Finals (they lost to the Golden State Warriors).
His career averages are 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 448 games.