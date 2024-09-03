8-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Working Out With Golden State Warriors
Davis Bertans spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
He averaged 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Currently, Bertans is a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Monday evening, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Bertans will work out for the Golden State Warriors.
Via Stein: "Dāvis Bertāns has been invited to work out for the Warriors as Golden State determines whether to extend a training camp invite to the Latvian sharpshooter, league sources tell @TheSteinLine.
Rudy Gay earned a Warriors training camp invite last season after similar auditions."
Via Stein: "Bertāns' agent Artūrs Kalnītis posted on Instagram that his client "will prepare for the upcoming season together" with the Warriors. Traded from OKC to Charlotte last season, Bertāns (31) is now in pursuit of a Golden State camp offer."
Bertans has always been an elite three-point shooter, so Golden State would be an intriguing landing spot for the veteran forward.
In addition to the Hornets and Thunder, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks over eight seasons.
His career averages are 7.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 475 games,
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games (two starts) with the Spurs, Mavs and Wizards.