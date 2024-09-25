8-Year NBA Veteran Reacts To Justin Jefferson's Instagram Post
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Houston Texans.
The Vikings dominated from start to finish and won by a score of 34-7 to improve to a perfect 3-0 on the new season.
Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson finished his day with six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Via Underdog NFL: "First 3 NFL games
Justin Jefferson
• 12 catches, 245 yards, 1 TD
Ja'Marr Chase
• 11 catches, 220 yards, 4 TD
Malik Nabers
• 23 catches, 271 yards, 3 TD"
After the game (on Tuesday), Jefferson made a post to Instagram.
Jefferson captioned his post: "✈️✨"
One person who left a comment was eight-year NBA veteran Justise Winslow.
In addition to Winslow, NBA players Chet Holmgren, Tre Jones and Tyus Jones also like Jefferson's post.
Winslow wrote: "Not my Texans… 1of1"
The Vikings will return to action Sunday when they visit Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in Wisonsin.
Jefferson has spent his entire five-year career in Minnesota and he has already made three Prow Bowls.
As for Winslow, he was the tenth pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.
That year, Winslow averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 29 games (11 starts).
In addition to the Trail Blazers, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies.