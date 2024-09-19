8-Year Veteran Elfrid Payton Reportedly Signs With NBA Team
Elfrid Payton most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Phoenix Suns.
That year, he averaged 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 50 games (one start).
On Thursday evening, ESPN's Andrew Lopez reported that Payton will sign a training camp deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Lopez: "Elfrid Payton has agreed to a training camp deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN.
Payton, an Ehret graduate and Gretna native, last played in the NBA in 2022. The 30-year-old played one season with the Pelicans in 2018-19.
Payton is represented by @_tandemse."
Payton spent last year playing in the G League.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 23.8% from the three-point range in 19 games (18 starts).
Via Christian Clark of NOLA.com: "John Ehret alum Elfrid Payton is a Pelicans training camp invitee, I am told. Payton spent the 2018-19 season with the Pelicans. He has been working out at the team’s practice facility in Metairie this summer."
Payton was the tenth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He spent eight seasons with the Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 28.7% from the three-point range in 500 games.