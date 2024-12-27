8x NBA All-Star Phoenix Suns Must Consider Signing
The Phoenix Suns need to maximize their roster as much as possible this season.
After getting swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the team is currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record.
The Suns have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster, so they have fallen extremely short of expectations.
One of their struggles has come at the center position.
With limited flexibility to make a move, I beleive the Suns should consider signing Dwight Howard.
The NBA legend last played during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
He finished that year with averages of 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field.
At 39, Howard could likely be signed to a 10-day contract.
The Suns would be able to see if he is a fit and then go from there.
The potential Basketball Hall of Famer did an excellent job of transitioning into a role player following his days of superstardom.
During the 2020 season, he played a major role in the Lakers making winning the title.
Via Ballislife.com: "Dwight Howard is a nominee for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025!
8 x All-NBA
5 x Rebound Leader
3 x DPOY
2 x Blocks leader
2nd in MVP voting (2011)
He also has 8 30/20 games, 4 25/25 games & 1 30/30 game!"
The Suns currently rank 26th in the NBA in rebounds per game (50.3).
Howard has never averaged less than 5.9 rebounds per game over 18 seasons.