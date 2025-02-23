9-Year NBA Player Officially Retires From Basketball
Andray Blatche most recently played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season when he was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
That year, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
While it's been a while since Blatche has been in the NBA, he's continued playing overseas.
Recently, he announced that he has retired from pro basketball.
Via DH12 Above the Rim: "Congrats to Andray Blatche AKA @draylive on an incredible 20-year career! From his time in the NBA to his success in China and the Philippines, your journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Your hard work, dedication, and love for the game have left a lasting impact on every team you’ve played for and every fan you’ve entertained.
Cheers to two decades of excellence, passion, and resilience on the court. Here’s to the next chapter of your story Above The Rim !May your legacy continue to inspire future generations! 🙌🏾🏀🙏🏾"
Blatche was the 49th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of high school.
He spent nine seasons playing for the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.
Even though the 38-year-old never made an All-Star Game, he was an extremely talented forward who was capable of putting up big numbers any night.
His NBA career averages were 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 23.7% from the three-point range in 564 games.