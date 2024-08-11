9-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement About Celtics Star Jrue Holiday
On Saturday, Jrue Holiday won his second career Gold medal when Team USA defeated France by a score of 98-87.
Holiday finished the victory with six points, one rebound and four assists while shooting 2/4 from the three-point range in 19 minutes of playing time.
The Boston Celtics star also made history.
Via ESPN's Andrew Lopez: "Jrue Holiday joins Scottie Pippen as the only players to win an Olympic gold medal and an NBA title in the same summer - twice.
Pippen did it in 1992 and 1996. Jrue did it in 2021 and 2024.
(h/t @ESPNStatsInfo)"
After the game, Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. sent out a post (via X) about Holiday.
His post had over 1,700 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Nance wrote: "Jrue Holiday - Hall of Famer"
Nance also reposted a post from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report.
Bailey wrote: "Only players in NBA history who match or exceed all of Jrue Holiday’s career totals for regular and postseason points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks:
Kobe Bryant
Clyde Drexler
James Harden
LeBron James
Scottie Pippen"
Holiday is coming off his first year playing for the Celtics.
The two-time NBA All-Star averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in 69 games.
In addition to the Celtics, he has also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks over 15 seasons in the NBA.
He will have a good case to make the Hall of Fame.