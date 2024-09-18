9-Year NBA Veteran Reacts To Justin Jefferson's Instagram Post
On Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings hosted the San Francisco 49ers.
The Vikings won by a score of 23-17 to improve to a perfect 2-0 on the new season.
One of the biggest reasons for their victor was the play of superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
He finished with four receptions for 133 yards and one touchdown.
After the game, Jefferson made a post to Instagram.
Jefferson captioned his post: "I don’t know why yall so surprised..it’s what we do🤷🏾♂️RESPECTFULLY!"
One person who left a comment was Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones.
His comment had over 200 likes.
In addition to Jones, NBA players Chet Holmgren, Jahlil Okafor, Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Tre Jones and R.J. Hampton all liked the post.
Jones wrote: "Respectfully"
Jones is from Minnesota and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Timberwolves after being selected with the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Washington Wizards.
Over the offseason, Jones signed a deal with the Suns.
Jefferson was the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU.
The three-time Pro Bowler has spent all four seasons of his NFL career with the Vikings.
As for the Vikings, they will return to action next Sunday when they host C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.