9x NBA All-Star Can Become A Free Agent
Paul George is coming off another productive year for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The nine-time All-Star finished the regular season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
This month, George will have to decide on a player option in his contract that would pay him $48.8 million for the 2024-25 season.
If he declines, he will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
If he becomes available, George would be arguably the most talented player on the market.
While the Clippers have had disappointing results during his tenure with the franchise, there is no question that they will want to keep him.
George was the 11th pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Fresno State.
In addition to Los Angeles, he has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 14 seasons.
His career averages are 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 867 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 114 NBA playoff games.
As for the Clippers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
However, they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).