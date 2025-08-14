9x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Russell Westbrook (Denver Nuggets is still a free agent).
Russell Westbrook is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.
The nine-time NBA All-Star is still a reliable role player at 36.
Last season (with the Denver Nuggets), he had averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On August 14, Westbrook still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
