9x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Russell Westbrook (Denver Nuggets is still a free agent).

Ben Stinar

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the shoes worn by Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Russell Westbrook is one of the most iconic players in NBA history.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is still a reliable role player at 36.

Last season (with the Denver Nuggets), he had averages of 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.

Russell Westbrook
May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

On August 14, Westbrook still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.