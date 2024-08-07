A'ja Wilson Made Team USA History In Victory Over Nigeria
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is currently competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris for Team USA.
On Wednesday, they defeated Nigeria by a score of 88-74 to improve to a perfect 4-0 in the tournament.
Wilson led the way with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 9/11 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Via Bleacher Report: "TEAM USA DEFEATS NIGERIA 88-74 TO ADVANCE TO SEMIFINALS 🇺🇸 💪
A’ja: 20 PTS, 11 REB Jackie Young: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST Stewie: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
59 STRAIGHT wins 🔥"
Wilson also made Team USA history with her stat line.
Via USA Basketball Communications: "A'ja Wilson secured her 3rd double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) of the Olympics at the end of the 3rd quarter of the the USA's quarterfinal matchup. She is the first American since Candace Parker (2012) to have as many double-doubles at the event."
The former South Carolina star is in the middle of another incredible season with the Aces.
She is averaging 27.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per contest while shooting 52.2% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The 28-year-old was the first pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft and has spent her entire seven-year career with Las Vegas.
She has made six All-Star Games and two MVPs.
In addition, the Aces have won the WNBA Championship in each of the previous two seasons.