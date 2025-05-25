A Klay Thompson Trade The Atlanta Hawks Must Consider
Klay Thompson is coming off his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
The future Hall of Famer finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.2% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
I believe the Atlanta Hawks should make an attempt to land Thompson this summer.
The Hawks have a solid supporting cast around All-Star point guard Trae Young, and Thompson could help take them to another level.
He would be able to play a similar role to how they used Bogdan Bogdanovic.
During the 2021 season, Bogdanovic shot a career-high 43.8% from the three-point range playing with Young and the Hawks.
A hypothetical deal could be centered around Terance Mann going to Dallas.
The 28-year-old is a solid all-around player who is also a better defender than Thompson (at this stage of his career).
He finished last year with averages of 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 49.6% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 67 games.
The former Florida State star would bring the Mavs a younger guard (and save them money).
If Mann was not enough to entice Dallas, the Hawks could also throw in the 22nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Hawks finished the 2024-25 season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-42 record.
They lost to the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat in their two play-in tournament games.