A Lonzo Ball Trade The Brooklyn Nets Must Consider
Lonzo Ball came into the NBA with a lot of hype as a potential All-Star point guard.
Ball has played well in stints, but injuries have been a problem, as he has been unable to appear in a game since the 2021-22 season.
At this point, it's probably best for Ball and the Chicago Bulls to go their separate ways.
The 26-year-old is still owed $21.4 million for the 2024-25 season.
I believe one team who could make a lot of sense would be the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets are a team who is expected to be among the worst in the NBA next season.
That said, a player like Ball is someone they could be patient with, and he would bring a level of excitement to a fan base that is in need of energy.
At one point, the former UCLA star was seen as the savior of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.
Even if he never becomes that player, Ball has shown that (when healthy) he is an elite defender and talented play-maker.
A potential trade could be centered around the Nets sending Bojan Bogdanovic to Chicago.
His salary makes a hypothetical deal work, and the Bulls could use his elite three-point shooting (or flip him for an asset at the trading deadline).
Ball has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games for the Pelicans, Bulls and Lakers.