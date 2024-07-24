Aaron Judge Sends Strong Message To New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson has become arguably the most popular player in New York City sports.
He is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
On Wednesday evening, Brunson is in attendance at the game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge gifted Brunson his signed cleats with a strong message.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Aaron Judge gifted Jalen Brunson a signed pair of cleats with the message "Keep running the city!""
Judge is also among the most popular players in New York.
The 32-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career playing for the Yankees.
While they have been unable to win a World Series, he has been an elite player who has made six All-Star Games (and won the 2022 American League MVP).
Currently, the Yankees have a 60-43 record, which has them in second place in the American League East.
As for Brunson, he spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
He has only been with New York for two years, but he has also broken out to become one of the best point guards in the league.
Last season, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second.