Aaron Judge Sends Strong Message To New York Knicks Star Jalen Brunson

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge gave Jalen Brunson a gift.

Ben Stinar

Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Brunson has become arguably the most popular player in New York City sports.

He is coming off a sensational season where he averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.

On Wednesday evening, Brunson is in attendance at the game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge gifted Brunson his signed cleats with a strong message.

Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Aaron Judge gifted Jalen Brunson a signed pair of cleats with the message "Keep running the city!""

Judge is also among the most popular players in New York.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire nine-year career playing for the Yankees.

While they have been unable to win a World Series, he has been an elite player who has made six All-Star Games (and won the 2022 American League MVP).

Currently, the Yankees have a 60-43 record, which has them in second place in the American League East.

Aaron Judg
Jun 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) signals to teammates during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

As for Brunson, he spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Dallas Mavericks.

He has only been with New York for two years, but he has also broken out to become one of the best point guards in the league.

Last season, the Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs but lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second.

