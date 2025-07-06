Ace Bailey Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Jazz-76ers Game
On Saturday night, the Utah Jazz faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers for their first game of 2025 NBA Summer League.
The Jazz won by a score of 93-89.
Ace Bailey made his debut with the team, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 3/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to Bailey's performance on social media.
@jbondwagon: "Sixers dodged a bullet by not drafting Bailey lol"
@SolidPicks88: "Ace is going to be a bust.. calling it here first"
@Killa11211: "3-13 is nasty work"
@TheCipherEdge: "You can tell from draft night who was more serious. A blind man saw this one coming.. hope the best for Ace but he needs to get a better head on his shoulders"
@StephAntMVP: "I don’t think ace a bust. He just doesn’t want to play for Utah"
@MiamisOG: "Ace Bailey don’t wanna be in Utah"
@TGlupondo: "🤣🤣🤣🤣 All that nonsense he was putting and the boy can't hoop"
@Sudharsan_AK10: "Already doing his best to get out of Utah😭😭😭😭"
@ChartDavidson: "Would you have drafted him? Id take him in the 2nd rd."
@AbelVlogsRD: "3/13 in a summer league when you were acting like you’re too much to be hooping for Utah"
Bailey played his one season of college basketball at Rutgers.
He finished the year with averages of 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 30 games.