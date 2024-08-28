Adam Sandler Makes Intriguing Jayson Tatum Statement
Jayson Tatum is one of the best forwards in the NBA and is coming off a season where he won his first title.
While he is clearly a top-ten player, Tatum has been a hot topic in discussions for where he actually ranks in terms of superstardom.
For reference, Jaylen Brown won the 2024 Finals MVP (and Tatum got limited playing time for Team USA at the Olympics).
One fan of Tatum appears to be actor Adam Sandler.
Sandler recently spoke highly of the Boston Celtics star on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
Sandler: "He loved his buddy [Jaylen Brown] scoring. The reason his buddy was scoring a lot, everyone was scared of Tatum... One of the coolest, greatest dudes and hardest workers."
Tatum finished his season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
Over his seven seasons in the league, the five-time All-Star has made the Eastern Conference finals five times (and NBA Finals twice).
Regardless of what any of his critics think, Tatum still finished the summer with an NBA Championship ring and his second Gold medal.
In the Finals, he averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 26.3% from the three-point range in five games (they beat the Dallas Mavericks).