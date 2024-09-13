Adam Silver Makes Bold Statement About NBA Star Victor Wembanyama
2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama has a chance to be among the biggest superstars in NBA history.
The San Antonio Spurs big man came into the league with a lot of hype as the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has been able to live up to all of the early expectations so far.
Recently, NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke at the NBA Board of Governors Press Conference.
He mentioned Wembanyama during the press conference (h/t @SpursReporter).
Silver: "This is a little different from the old days. I think there was a sense then that there were certain markets you needed to get to. If you really wanted to be a big star because of the nature of the way that media works. I don't think that's the case anymore... Victor Wembanyama going to San Antonio. Of course, relative to other markets in this league, a smaller market. I don't think there's anybody out there saying there's a ceiling on Victor Wembanyama's popularity because he's playing in San Antonio... He has the opportunity to be a huge global star."
Wembanyama finished his rookie year with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Spurs have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years.
However, the franchise has won five NBA Championships since the 1999 season.
They have developed all-time great players such as David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.