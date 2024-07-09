Fastbreak

Orlando Magic Player Leaves NBA For France

Admiral Schofield has signed with a team in France.

Ben Stinar

Jan 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) and guard Trevelin Queen (12) and forward Admiral Schofield (25) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) huddle in fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) and guard Trevelin Queen (12) and forward Admiral Schofield (25) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) huddle in fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Admiral Schofield is coming off a year where he appeared in 23 games for the Orlando Magic.

He finished the season with averages of 1.1 points per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.

Schofield has now left the NBA to sign with LDLC ASVEL (a team in France).

Via Evan Sidery: "Admiral Schofield has left the NBA to sign a one-year contract overseas with ASVEL Basket in France.

Schofield was most recently on a two-way deal with the Magic."

The team officially announced the news on June 28.

Schofield 42nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.

He had an excellent four-year career for the Volunteers and finished his senior season with averages of 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.

Mar 28, 2019; Louisville, KY, United States; Tennessee Volunteers guard Admiral Schofield (5) shoots during the second half in the semifinals of the south regional against the Purdue Boilermakers of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at KFC Yum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports / Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to Orlando, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards over four seasons in the NBA.

His career averages are 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 131 regular season games.

At 27, Schofield could still end up returning to the NBA at some point before the end of his career.

He has played well in the G League and has career averages of 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 54 regular season games (50 starts).

