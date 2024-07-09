Orlando Magic Player Leaves NBA For France
Admiral Schofield is coming off a year where he appeared in 23 games for the Orlando Magic.
He finished the season with averages of 1.1 points per contest while shooting 38.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range.
Schofield has now left the NBA to sign with LDLC ASVEL (a team in France).
Via Evan Sidery: "Admiral Schofield has left the NBA to sign a one-year contract overseas with ASVEL Basket in France.
Schofield was most recently on a two-way deal with the Magic."
The team officially announced the news on June 28.
Schofield 42nd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
He had an excellent four-year career for the Volunteers and finished his senior season with averages of 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range.
In addition to Orlando, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards over four seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 131 regular season games.
At 27, Schofield could still end up returning to the NBA at some point before the end of his career.
He has played well in the G League and has career averages of 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 54 regular season games (50 starts).