A'ja Wilson Pays Major Compliment to Angel Reese
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson sees a lot of herself in Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese. The three-time WNBA MVP had some major compliments for the budding star in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Wilson received the third MVP award of her career this week after averaging 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks. 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Without question, she's been the best player in the game over the last five seasons.
Reese, who completed her first season in the league, averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. But it's not the statistics that impressive Wilson about Reese's game.
"It has been super cool to play against her," Wilson said. "I've watched her throughout her collegiate career, even back in Maryland. My good friend actually was coaching her at that time, so that's how I honestly started to follow Angel. And I saw a little of myself in her.
"No matter what I do, I'm gonna make sure that I go all-out and give it 100%. And I saw that, just the motor [Reese] has, I was like 'Oh yeah, that is Young A'ja, 100%.'"
Not only is Wilson a three-time MVP in the WNBA, she's also a two-time league champion. To anoint Reese as a "young A'ja" is quite a strong compliment.
Through the first half of the year, Reese was in the running with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year award. She was also a WNBA All-Star selection.
But Reese's season ended prematurely, suffering a wrist injury that forced her to miss the final six games of the year. Still, she had a phenomenal rookie campaign.
Will she be a future league MVP like Wilson?