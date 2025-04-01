Al Horford Made NBA History In Celtics-Grizzlies Game
On Monday night, the Boston Celtics played the Grizzlies in Memphis.
The Celtics won by a score of 117-103.
Al Horford led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and two assists while shooting 9/18 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The former Florida star also made NBA history.
Via Underdog NBA: "Players 38 years or older to score 25+ PTS off the bench in a game:
Al Horford (tonight)
Michael Jordan
Ray Allen
Manu Ginobili
Jamal Crawford
Eddie Johnson
Horford with 26 PTS, 9 REB, 6 3PM in Celtics' win over Grizzlies."
At 38, Horford still remains one of the most important players on the Celtics.
He is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Horford was initially the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
The 2024 NBA Champion has spent 18 seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers (and Boston Celtics).
Via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe: "Al Horford's 26 points are his most in his second stint with the #Celtics. He last scored 26 on Feb. 5, 2021 while with OKC. #Grizzlies."
The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-19 record in 75 games.
They have won nine games in a row.
Following Memphis, the Celtics will host the Miami Heat on Wednesday.