Al Horford Made NBA History In Celtics-Knicks Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics are playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 3.
The Celtics dropped the first two games of the series (in Boston), so they are in a 0-2 hole.
Via The NBA: "GAME 3 AT MSG
The Knicks’ 2nd straight 20-point comeback fueled their Game 2 victory.
As the series shifts to NYC, Jalen Brunson & the Knicks seek a 3-0 lead, while Jayson Tatum & the Celtics look to get on the board.
Don’t miss BOS/NYK Game 3 today at 3:30pm/et on ABC!"
Al Horford was in the starting lineup for Game 3, so he has now made NBA history by moving ahead of Karl Malone and Danny Ainge for 11th on the all-time playoff games played list.
Following Ainge and Malone, the next player for Horford to pass will be Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen (208).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @Al_Horford of the @celtics for moving into 11th on the all-time playoff GAMES PLAYED list!"
Horford still remains one of the most productive players on the Celtics at 38.
He finished the regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Jay King of The Athletic: "Al Horford will start again today. Just like in Game 2, Kristaps Porzingis is coming off the bench. He didn't come off the bench at all during the regular season, but has been limited by an illness throughout this series."
Game 4 will be on Monday in New York City.