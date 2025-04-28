Al Horford Made NBA History In Celtics-Magic Game
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 107-98.
They now have a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.
Al Horford finished the victory with six points, six rebounds, two assists and five blocks while shooting 2/7 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
The 38-year-old also made NBA history.
Via Celtics Stats: "Tonight, Al Horford became the second player in NBA history to record five blocks in a playoff game at age 38+. The other is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar."
Despite being far from his prime, Horford still remains one of the most important players on the Celtics.
He finished the regular season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
Via Sean Grande: "5 blocks in an NBA Playoff game...age 38 or older.
Kareem, 1985
Kareem, 1986
Kareem, 1987
Al Horford, tonight
End of list."
Horford was the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Florida.
He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 18 years in the league.
Via X User @FrostyBias: "Al Horford is 38 years old and played 35 minutes, including picking up guys full court, switching onto guards, and defending Banchero and Wagner. What a beast, irreplaceable"
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday night in Boston.