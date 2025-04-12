Al Horford Made NBA History In Hornets-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home).
Al Horford had two points, four rebounds and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The Boston Celtics: "Al is officially the 4th player in NBA history with 1,300+ BLK and 900+ 3PM 🔥"
Horford came into the night with averages of 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.
At 38, he still remains one of the most important players on the Celtics.
The former Florida star was the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder (over 18 seasons).
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports (on March 12): "Al Horford might have the most impressive longevity of any non-superstar. Like, LeBron, Kareem and Malone making a billion All-Star teams is more impressive, but among the guys who were never team-carrying forces, idk who's aged better than Horford."
As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 59-21 record in 80 games.
They have won eight out of their last ten.
Following Friday's matchup, the Celtics will play their final game of the regular season when they host the Hornets (again) on Sunday.
Last season, Horford helped the Celtics win their first title in 16 years.