Fastbreak

Al Horford Made NBA History In Hornets-Celtics Game

Al Horford made NBA history during Friday's game.

Ben Stinar

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics are playing the Charlotte Hornets (at home).

Al Horford had two points, four rebounds and one block while shooting 1/4 from the field in his first ten minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history.

Via The Boston Celtics: "Al is officially the 4th player in NBA history with 1,300+ BLK and 900+ 3PM 🔥"

Horford came into the night with averages of 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 59 games.

At 38, he still remains one of the most important players on the Celtics.

Al Horford
Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) dunks against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The former Florida star was the third pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder (over 18 seasons).

Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports (on March 12): "Al Horford might have the most impressive longevity of any non-superstar. Like, LeBron, Kareem and Malone making a billion All-Star teams is more impressive, but among the guys who were never team-carrying forces, idk who's aged better than Horford."

As for the Celtics, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 59-21 record in 80 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten.

Following Friday's matchup, the Celtics will play their final game of the regular season when they host the Hornets (again) on Sunday.

Al Horford
Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Last season, Horford helped the Celtics win their first title in 16 years.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.