Al Horford Moves Ahead Of NBA Legend Dwight Howard On All-Time List
On Sunday evening, the Boston Celtics are playing the Dallas Mavericks (at home) for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
During the game, Al Horford made NBA history by moving ahead of Dwight Howard (1,473) for 18th on the all-time playoff rebounding list.
Following Howard, the next player for Horford to pass will be Paul Silas (1,527).
Via The NBA: "Congrats to @Al_Horford of the @celtics for moving up to 18th all-time in playoff rebounds!"
Horford is 38, but he remains one of the most important role players in the NBA.
The former Florida star is averaging 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range through the first 15 games of the 2024 playoffs.
Horford is in his second stint with Boston, and he has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over 17 years.
The five-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 13.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 1,078 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 182 NBA playoff games (176 starts).
The Celtics currently have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 by a score of 107-89.
Horford had ten points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while shooting 4/8 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
Games 3 of the series will be on Wednesday when the teams travel to Dallas, Texas.